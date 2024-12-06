Fantasy Football
Anthony Nelson

Anthony Nelson News: Good to go for Week 14 vs. LV

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Nelson (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Nelson opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to increase his practice participation over the next two days and will be available for Sunday's game. The sixth-year linebacker has logged 31 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games.

Anthony Nelson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

