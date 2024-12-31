Anthony Nelson News: Records fourth sack Sunday

Nelson supplied two tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Nelson was one of five Buccaneers to record a sack of Bryce Young, the sixth-year pro's fourth QB takedown of the season. Nelson continues to fill a rotational role in the linebacker corps, and he's logged at least 30 snaps in eight consecutive games.