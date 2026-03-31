Anthony Richardson Injury: Could still stick with Colts

Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard said Monday at the NFL owners' meeting that "[t]here's definitely a scenario" in which Richardson (eye) remains with the Colts for the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson requested and received permission to seek a trade in late February, and Indianapolis has since re-signed Daniel Jones (Achilles) to a two-year extension that solidifies him as the team's starter. Meanwhile, 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard looked capable of locking down the No. 2 role during the lone start of his rookie campaign, leaving Richardson's role on the roster unclear, beyond as a developmental prospect, were no trade to materialize. Ballard did also say he remains open to adding another QB, due to Jones' uncertainty for Week 1 in his recovery from an Achilles tear, which could indicate that the team still considers it likely Richardson will move on. Richardson ended last season on IR after fracturing the orbital bone of his right eye in October.