Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: 'DNP' on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 12:35pm

Richardson (back/foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Colts didn't actually practice Wednesday, but Richardson's inclusion on the team's initial injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Giants approaches. The QB has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the team assigns Week 17 game designations.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now