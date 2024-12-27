Anthony Richardson Injury: Doesn't appear to be practicing Friday

Richardson (back/foot) didn't appear to be participating in Friday's practice, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com and Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis.

Richardson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, and could be headed for another 'DNP' on Friday. If he's unavailable for Sunday's game against the Giants, veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco would be in line to start in his place.