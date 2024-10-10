Fantasy Football
Anthony Richardson Injury: Looking good at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 11:19am

Richardson (oblique) looked "pretty spry" during Thursday's practice, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis.

James Boyd of The Athletic agrees, even saying he'd be surprised if Richardson didn't play this Sunday against the Titans. Richardson may ultimately be listed as a limited practice participant again, but he's clearly making progress and should at least be back for Week 7 if he doesn't quite get the green light this weekend.

