Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 10:52am

Richardson (back/foot) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his absence from Thursday's session is notable as Sunday's game against the Giants approaches. If the QB is unavailable this weekend, Joe Flacco presumably would start in Richardson's place, backed up Sam Ehlinger.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now