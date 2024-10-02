Anthony Richardson Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Richardson (oblique/abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

According to Atkins, Richardson said that he's feeling better, but the Colts will elect to proceed cautiously with the quarterback as the team's practice week opens up. Meanwhile, Richardson noted Wednesday that he thinks he could play Sunday against the Jaguars without practicing, but added that the hope is that he'll be able to practice Thursday or Friday.