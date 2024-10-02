Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 3:35pm

Richardson (oblique/abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

According to Atkins, Richardson said that he's feeling better, but the Colts will elect to proceed cautiously with the quarterback as the team's practice week opens up. Meanwhile, Richardson noted Wednesday that he thinks he could play Sunday against the Jaguars without practicing, but added that the hope is that he'll be able to practice Thursday or Friday.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News