Anthony Richardson Injury: Opens week as a non-participant
Richardson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to back and foot injuries.
The Colts didn't hold an actual practice Wednesday, but Richardson's inclusion on the team's initial injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Giants approaches. The quarterback has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the team assigns Week 17 game designations.
