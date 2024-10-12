Anthony Richardson Injury: Plans to play Sunday

Richardson (oblique) is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against Tennessee, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports.

Richardson entered the weekend deemed questionable due to an oblique strain, but it appears he'll try to play through the injury and make his return after sitting out Week 5 against Jacksonville and playing just 13 offensive snaps Week 4 versus Pittsburgh. The young quarterback could have his two top pass-catching options, as WRs Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) have a good chance of suiting up as well, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. Joe Flacco, who has taken over as Indianapolis' signal-caller in Richardson's absence, will likely return to a backup role if Richardson is indeed able to play Sunday.