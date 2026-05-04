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Anthony Richardson Injury: Present at Monday's voluntary OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Richardson (eye) reported for voluntary offseason workouts Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson requested a trade from the Colts in February and didn't attend workouts over the previous two weeks, but he has seemingly decided that staying home will do him no good for the time being and will join his teammates in practice. It remains to be seen if Richardson is able to participate without limitations after finishing the previous campaign on IR due to an eye injury. If Richardson and the Colts manage to mend fences, he has a chance of being the team's Week 1 starter, as Daniel Jones is recovering from a Dec. 7 Achilles tear, while the other QBs on the roster are Richardson, 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard and Seth Henigan.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
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