Anthony Richardson Injury: Questionable after three DNPs

Richardson (back/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reports.

Richardson didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week, but head coach Shane Steichen isn't ready to rule the starting quarterback out for a game the 7-8 Colts have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Steichen said Richardson's back is bothering the quarterback more than his foot, and that the next 48 hours will be pivotal in determining Richardson's availability. If Richardson's ruled out prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff, Joe Flacco would make his fifth start of the season.