Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Requests to be traded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Richardson (eye) has requested and received permission from the Colts to seek a trade, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has played a total of just 17 regular-season games across his tenure with Indianapolis, with injuries playing a significant role in the extent of his missed time. Last summer, the 2023 first-rounder lost his starting job to quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), who suffered a season-ending injury midway through the 2025 campaign and was then replaced under center by free agent veteran Philip Rivers, with Richardson having been placed on IR due to a fractured orbital bone of his right eye suffered Oct. 12. While Richardson had his 21-day practice window opened down the stretch, he was not cleared to retake the field in time for the Colts' season finale. Richardson has one year remaining on his rookie deal and at this stage, his best-case scenario would be to find a fresh start elsewhere in the league with a chance to compete for a starting gig in 2026.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
