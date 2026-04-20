Anthony Richardson Injury: Skipping voluntary workouts

Richardson (eye) is not participating in the start of the Colts' voluntary offseason workout program Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson and cornerback Kenny Moore both submitted trade requests earlier this offseason and are now sitting out voluntary workouts. On Richardson's part, however, it's worth noting that GM Chris Ballard said at the NFL owners' meeting late March that a scenario in which the 2023 first-round pick remains in Indianapolis "definitely" exists, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. With the Colts having locked in Daniel Jones (Achilles) as their starter via a two-year extension, a mutual parting of ways with Richardson seems to make the most sense for both sides, but that depends on a trade partner materializing.