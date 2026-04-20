Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Skipping voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Richardson (eye) is not participating in the start of the Colts' voluntary offseason workout program Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson and cornerback Kenny Moore both submitted trade requests earlier this offseason and are now sitting out voluntary workouts. On Richardson's part, however, it's worth noting that GM Chris Ballard said at the NFL owners' meeting late March that a scenario in which the 2023 first-round pick remains in Indianapolis "definitely" exists, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. With the Colts having locked in Daniel Jones (Achilles) as their starter via a two-year extension, a mutual parting of ways with Richardson seems to make the most sense for both sides, but that depends on a trade partner materializing.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Richardson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Richardson See More
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
70 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
107 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
113 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
114 days ago