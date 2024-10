Richardson is considered day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Richardson has a chance to play Sunday against the Jaguars, with added context regarding the QB's status slated to arrive no later that Wednesday, when the Colts return to practice. In the event that Richardson is unavailable this weekend, Joe Flacco would be in line to get the start versus Jacksonville.