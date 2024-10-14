Anthony Richardson Injury: Will start Week 7 barring setback

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Richardson (oblique) will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins barring a setback, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Richardson was close to playing in this past Sunday's win over the Titans but ultimately sat out while Joe Flacco got a second consecutive start. Flacco has posted a 7:1 TD:INT in less than three full games while filling in for Richardson, but there's no quarterback controversy in Indianapolis, and the starting job will be Richardson's once he's healthy enough to take it. If Richardson's able to practice without limitations during the week, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the game against Miami.