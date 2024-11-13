Anthony Richardson News: Back as starting QB

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Richardson will start at quarterback for the Colts on Sunday against the Jets.

The team had turned to veteran QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 9 action, but following consecutive losses since then, the Colts are pivoting back to Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Though Richardson's struggles in the passing game led to the prior signal-caller change, the 22-year-old carries enough upside a rusher to merit fantasy lineup consideration, especially with four teams on bye in Week 11. Per JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site, Steichen noted Wednesday that Richardson is slated to remain the starter for the rest of the season, with the strides the young QB made over the last couple of weeks in terms of attention to detail having led to the decision, James Boyd of The Athletic.