Anthony Richardson News: Being benched in favor of Flacco

The Colts have decided Tuesday to bench Richardson and move forward with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under center, beginning with Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen hinted at a possible change under center Monday, when he was non-committal about Richardson's status for Week 9. A 2023 first-round pick, Richardson was always considered a developmental prospect due to his minimal amount of games started at the collegiate level, but with the Colts sitting at a 4-4 record and in contention for a playoff berth, Steichen and the coaching staff are clearly more confident in Flacco's ability to command the offense. Richardson hasn't completed more than 50 percent of his pass attempts in any of the five regular-season games he's finished this season, and his mistake-prone playstyle has balanced out whatever pluses his elite athleticism adds to Indianapolis' offense. It remains to be seen whether the Colts plan to turn back to Richardson down the stretch, after he's given more time to develop in a backup role.