Anthony Richardson News: Benched in favor of Flacco

The Colts have decided to bench Richardson and move forward with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, beginning with Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN report.

Head coach Shane Steichen hinted at a possible change under center Monday, when he was non-committal about Richardson's status for Week 9. A 2023 first-round pick, Richardson was always considered a developmental prospect due to his minimal amount of games started at the collegiate level, but with the Colts sitting at a 4-4 record and in contention for a playoff berth, Steichen and the coaching staff are clearly more confident in Flacco's ability to command the offense. Richardson hasn't completed more than 50 percent of his pass attempts in any of the five games he's finished this season, and his mistake-prone style of play has balanced out whatever positives that his elite athleticism adds to Indianapolis' offense. The door isn't necessarily closed on the Colts turning back to Richardson down the stretch, after he's given more time to watch Flacco from the sideline.