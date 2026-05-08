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Anthony Richardson News: Cleared for voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Richardson (eye) has been cleared to fully participate in practice at voluntary workouts this week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Richardson initially opted against reporting for the start of the team's voluntary offseason workout program after he requested a trade back in February but has since had a change of heart, as he reported to the team earlier this week. Coming off a fractured orbital that ended his 2025 season last October, Richardson is back to 100 percent health. There's still a decent chance he's not part of the Colts' roster later this summer after Indy declined the quarterback's 2027 option. Richardson is competing with Riley Leonard for the QB2 gig and figures to draw interest as a former first-round pick with theoretical upside when healthy.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
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