Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson News: Confirmed Week 7 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Richardson (oblique) will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson put forth a full week of practice, paving the way for his return after Joe Flacco filled in admirably during the second-year quarterback's two-week absence. The Dolphins have allowed only three passing touchdowns in five games, so Richardson could find it tough to improve on his 3:6 TD:INT through the air, but his elite rushing ability gives Richardson significant fantasy upside.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
