Anthony Richardson News: Confirmed Week 7 starter

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Richardson (oblique) will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson put forth a full week of practice, paving the way for his return after Joe Flacco filled in admirably during the second-year quarterback's two-week absence. The Dolphins have allowed only three passing touchdowns in five games, so Richardson could find it tough to improve on his 3:6 TD:INT through the air, but his elite rushing ability gives Richardson significant fantasy upside.