Anthony Richardson News: Highly inefficient in loss

Richardson completed 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing six times for 45 yards in the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Richardson came into the game having completed just 48.5 percent of his throws, but he was even more inefficient Sunday yet nearly led the Colts to a win. A bulk of Richardson's yardage also came on two big throws to Josh Downs, who recorded gains of 69 and 25 yards while scoring on the first one and just missing a touchdown on the second. Richardson also managed to spike the ball with one second remaining to give the Colts one final chance at a game-winning throw, but he took a sack and fumbled on the final play of the game. The second-year signal-caller has an unenviable matchup in Week 9, as the Colts will travel to face the Vikings in a Sunday night interconference clash.