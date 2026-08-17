Anthony Richardson News: Remains in Colts' plans

Richardson is expected to remain with the Colts in 2026, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Assistant general manager Ed Dodds spoke about Indianapolis' quarterback situation Sunday, saying, "We want to have three [quarterbacks] that can play," Dodds said. "So, if [Richardson] is one of them, he's going to be here. ... Look at last year. You never know." Richardson enters his fourth season with the team but is ticketed for a backup role behind Daniel Jones. He had a strong showing in his preseason start against New England, going 11 of 14 for 145 yards to go with 53 rushing yards.