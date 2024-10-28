Anthony Richardson News: Starting role in flux for Week 9

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said "we're evaluating everything" when asked Monday whether Richardson will start Sunday's game against the Vikings, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Steichen clarified that Richardson remains Indianapolis' starting quarterback as of Monday, per James Boyd of The Athletic, but it sounds like the coaching staff is evaluating at least a temporary shift under center for Week 9. Richardson's efficiency was miserable during the team's 23-20 loss to the Texans in Week 8, as he completed just 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The second-year pro added 45 rushing yards on six carries, but he also fumbled twice, losing one. Richardson's development as a passer hasn't lived up to expectations through six appearances this season, while Joe Flacco performed admirably in his three-game stretch under center from Week 4 through Week 6. Heading into a difficult Week 9 road matchup against Minnesota, it looks like the Colts' quarterback position needs to be considered 'up-in-the-air' until further notice.