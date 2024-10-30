Anthony Richardson News: Team pivots to Flacco going forward

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday that Joe Flacco will replace Richardson as the Colts' starting QB "going forward," JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

The decision to switch QB's ahead of Sunday night's game against the Vikings had already been revealed, but Steichen noted Wednesday that the move is not just a one-week change. "I'm just looking where we're at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left," Steichen said, "and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward." While Steichen added the Colts are "not giving up on (Richardson) by any means," the 2023 first-rounder is now slated to back up Flacco for the foreseeable future.