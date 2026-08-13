Anthony Richardson News: Two turnovers in preseason tie
Richardson got the start in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Patriots, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards and an interception while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. He also lost a fumble.
The 2023 first-round pick barely saw action in 2025 due to injuries, but Richardson has been healthy in training camp and played the entire first half, producing the Colts' only TD of the night on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter. His two turnovers could be attributed to rust, but ball security was an issue for Richardson even before he got hurt, as he threw 12 INTs while losing three of nine fumbles over 11 regular-season contests in 2024. He'll begin the current campaign backing up Daniel Jones, and hoping to show enough to increase his trade value.
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 10 League-Winning Value Picks2 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games2 days ago
-
NFL Franchise Defining Moments
Indianapolis Colts' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade9 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target31 days ago