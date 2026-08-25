Anthony Richardson News: Will start preseason finale
Richardson will start the Colts' preseason finale against the Lions, Around the NFL reports.
Indianapolis will give Richardson the nod for the preseason finale after Riley Leonard handled the bulk of the work in preseason Week 2. Richardson was relatively sharp but still had turnover issues in the preseason opener before getting minimal work the following week. Indianapolis' battle for the No.2 quarterback spot still seems undecided as the preseason nears its end.
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