Anthony Smith News: Links up with Cowboys

The Cowboys selected Smith in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Smith did little of note through four years at NC State, but he exploded after transferring to East Carolina for his final two seasons of college ball, generating 105 catches for 1,852 yards and 13 touchdowns. Despite not having a polished route tree, he can win deep balls with a 4.40 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds. Smith didn't play special teams at ECU but should have the ability to contribute in that facet. It will be difficult to break into the offensive rotation with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin taking nearly all the reps.