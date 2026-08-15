Anthony Smith headshot

Anthony Smith News: Two catches to open preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:18pm

Smith brought in two of five targets for 28 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

The rookie seventh-round pick tied for the team lead in targets and recorded an impressive 23-yard reception on third down during Dallas' first possession of the second half. Smith finished his six-year college career with a flourish over his final two seasons at East Carolina, but he still seemingly has an uphill battle for a spot on the 53-man roster due to a deep Cowboys wide-receiver depth chart. Smith should see ample time in the second half again during next Saturday night's exhibition at Arizona.

Anthony Smith
Dallas Cowboys
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