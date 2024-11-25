Anthony Walker Injury: Likely missing Week 13

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Walker's hamstring issue will likely keep him sidelined for Miami's Week 13 matchup against the Packers on Thursday night, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The veteran from Northwestern played 16 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles before sustaining a hamstring injury in the Dolphins' Week 12 win over the Patriots. With Walker expected to be held out of Miami's Thanksgiving night game, Tyrel Dodson will likely start alongside Jordyn Brooks as part of the Dolphins' top inside linebacker duo.