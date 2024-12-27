Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Walker headshot

Anthony Walker Injury: Out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 9:23am

Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walker played 97 percent of the defensive snaps last week against the 49ers, so it's unclear when he was injured, but Walker is going to miss Week 17. Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks (quadriceps) started at linebacker against the Packers in Week 13 when Walker was last inactive due to injury.

Anthony Walker
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now