Anthony Walker Injury: Out for Week 17

Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walker played 97 percent of the defensive snaps last week against the 49ers, so it's unclear when he was injured, but Walker is going to miss Week 17. Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks (quadriceps) started at linebacker against the Packers in Week 13 when Walker was last inactive due to injury.