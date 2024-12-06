Anthony Walker Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Walker (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Walker was sidelined for the Dolphins' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers due to a hamstring injury. He was a DNP for Wednesday's practice, but he increased his participation over the next two days to give himself a chance to play in Sunday's AFC East showdown. Walker has logged 48 tackles (22 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) across 11 regular-season games.