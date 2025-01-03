Anthony Walker Injury: Ruled out for Week 18
Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Walker will miss a second straight contest, as the Dolphins hold on to slim playoff hopes headed into Week 18. Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks will see the bulk of the linebacker snaps against New York, with Quinton Bell and Duke Riley behind them.
