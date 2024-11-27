Anthony Walker Injury: Won't play Thursday

Walker (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walker is set to miss his first game of the season Thursday night after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Dolphins' Week 12 win over the Patriots. Expect Tyrel Dodson to serve as one of Miami's first-team inside linebackers on Thanksgiving Day in Walker's stead.