Anthony Walker headshot

Anthony Walker News: Absent from injury report Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Walker (hamstring) isn't listed on Miami's injury report Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Walker hurt his hamstring in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Jets, but he appears to be clear of the injury. That's good news for the Dolphins, as he ranks third on the team with 55 tackles on the campaign. Walker has recorded at least seven stops in four of his past five games.

Anthony Walker
Miami Dolphins
