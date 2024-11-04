Anthony Walker News: Dolphins' leading tackler in loss
Walker recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Buffalo.
Walker played all 59 of Miami's defensive snaps in Week 9, and he turned in his highest single-game tackle total of the season thus far. It looks like he may have permanently supplanted David Long as a starter at inside linebacker, which would put him on the IDP radar for a Week 10 matchup against the Rams.
