Anthony Walker headshot

Anthony Walker News: Nabs first interception of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Walker recorded nine tackles (three solo) and an interception during Monday's 23-15 win against the Rams.

Walker was in the right place at the right time towards the end of the first quarter of Monday's game after a Matthew Stafford pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, and he earned his first interception since back in 2020 with Indianapolis. He'll look to build on his momentum in Week 11 versus the Raiders.

Anthony Walker
Miami Dolphins
