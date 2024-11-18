Anthony Walker News: Tallies 10 tackles vs. Raiders

Walker registered 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Walker has logged at least nine combined tackles in three straight games, and he was the Dolphins' second-leading tackler Sunday behind Jordyn Brooks (11). Walker has played at least 59 defensive snaps in each of the last three games, though he could cede his starting linebacker spot to Tyrel Dodson, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers Tuesday.