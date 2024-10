Winfield (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Winfield hasn't played since sustaining a foot injury in the Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Commanders. However, he's got a chance to return Sunday after a week of limited practice sessions. If Winfield isn't able to make his return in Week 6, expect Kaevon Merriweather to serve as Tampa Bay's top strong safety.