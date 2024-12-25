Fantasy Football
Antoine Winfield

Antoine Winfield Injury: Deemed DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Winfield (knee) was estimated as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Winfield hurt his knee Week 14 against Las Vegas and hasn't played since. Though his DNP on Wednesday was an estimation, the star safety is very questionable to suit up Sunday versus Carolina. Kaevon Merriweather has been staring in Winfield's stead, though Merriweather is also currently dealing with a knee injury.

Antoine Winfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
