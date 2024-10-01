Antoine Winfield Injury: DNP on Tuesday

Winfield (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield was also a DNP for Monday's estimated injury report, and it appears he's trending toward being ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Falcons. The 2020 second-round pick will have one more chance Wednesday to participate in some capacity to give himself a shot at playing Thursday. Christian Izien will continue to serve as the Bucs' starting free safety for as long as Winfield remains sidelined.