Antoine Winfield Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Winfield (foot) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Winfield has missed the last two games due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 1, and it appears he is likely to miss a third consecutive contest. If he's officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Christian Izien will continue to serve as the Bucs' starting free safety alongside strong safety Jordan Whitehead.