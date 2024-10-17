Fantasy Football
Antoine Winfield Injury: Limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Winfield was a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to foot injury.

Winfield presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's blowout win over the Saints. He scored a touchdown in the contest via a fumble recovery, while also producing four solo tackles. The starting free safety's status for Monday's matchup with the Chargers will become clearer as the week progresses, but Christian Izien (elbow) would be next in line should Winfield's status worsen.

