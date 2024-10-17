Antoine Winfield Injury: Limited Thursday

Winfield was a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to foot injury.

Winfield presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's blowout win over the Saints. He scored a touchdown in the contest via a fumble recovery, while also producing four solo tackles. The starting free safety's status for Monday's matchup with the Chargers will become clearer as the week progresses, but Christian Izien (elbow) would be next in line should Winfield's status worsen.