Head coach Todd Bowles said that Winfield (foot) will be out Thursday against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield hasn't logged any practice activity nor played in any games since Week 1 against the Commanders. Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports that Winfield may still be a little ways away from playing in games, which means a return in Week 6 in New Orleans may not be guaranteed either.