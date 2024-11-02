Antoine Winfield Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Winfield (foot) did not practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Kansas City, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield picked up a foot injury during Friday's practice, which prevented him from participating in Saturday's session. Despite the DNP, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Saturday that Winfield will be able to play Monday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. If Winfield is ruled out or is limited Monday, Christian Izien would be the top candidate to start at free safety alongside strong safety Jordan Whitehead.