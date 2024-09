Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Winfield (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The All-Pro safety will miss his third straight game after being injured in the Week 1 opener versus Washington. Jordan Whitehead and Christian Izien will continue to handle safety duties versus Philadelphia. The Bucs then have a short week ahead of a Thursday night date with the Falcons in Week 5.