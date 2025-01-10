Antoine Winfield Injury: Questionable for wild-card round

Winfield (knee) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's home NFC wild-card round game against the Commanders.

Winfield's knee injury forced him to miss the Buccaneers' final four games of the regular season, but he's now logged three consecutive full practice sessions. The standout safety appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up for Sunday's playoff game, with head coach Todd Bowles stating that Winfield is expected to play, per Brianna Dix of the team's official site.