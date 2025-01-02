Antoine Winfield Injury: Returns to practice Thursday
Winfield (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Prior to Thursday's session, Winfield had been unable to practice or play due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 14 against Las Vegas. His return to practice as a limited participant indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and Friday's injury report will indicate whether Winfield has done enough to play in Sunday's must-win game against the Saints.
