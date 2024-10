Winfield (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Prior to Wednesday's session, Winfield hadn't participated in practice or played in a game since Week 1 against the Commanders due to a foot injury. It's a step in the right direction for the 2020 second-round pick, but Winfield will need to continue to see the field this week if he wants to return for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Steelers.