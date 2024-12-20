Antoine Winfield Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Winfield (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Winfield suffered a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 14, and head coach Todd Bowles said he would be missing multiple weeks. The fifth-year safety will now miss back-to-back matchups, and it's unknown whether he'll be able to return for Week 17 versus Carolina.
