Antoine Winfield headshot

Antoine Winfield Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Winfield (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Winfield suffered a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 14, and head coach Todd Bowles said he would be missing multiple weeks. The fifth-year safety will now miss back-to-back matchups, and it's unknown whether he'll be able to return for Week 17 versus Carolina.

